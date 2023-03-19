God tests those who pursue path of truth, He is testing Sisodia, says Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): God tests those who pursue the path of truth and He is testing AAP leader Manish Sisodia also in this way, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Sunday.

Kejriwal made these remarks while inaugurating a new School of Specialized Excellence in Rohini.

While addressing the public at the event he said, "King Harishchandra was a great king. So God tested him to see how truthful he was. His entire kingdom was snatched away, his son died and when his wife took him to the cremation ground, she didn't even have money to pay for the cremation. This is how God tests. In the same way, God is also testing Manish Sisodia. Manish Sisodia will pass the test with 100 per cent and come back soon to you. Children, when you pray to God in the morning, pray for the health and well-being of Manish Sisodia."

Kejriwal also said that children and teachers are missing Sisodia in the state.



"Manish Sisodia is not with us today. Just a few days ago some children came to me and said that they are missing Manish Sisodia a lot. So I told him that we were also missing him a lot, and many teachers say that they are also missing him. The children said that false cases have allegedly been filed against him and he has been falsely implicated. I said that the whole world knows this," he said.

"Manish Sisodia has sent a message to children that he is fine and children should not worry. They should focus on their studies. He is worried about your studies and health even," he added.

On Friday, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi extended former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand by five more days in a money laundering case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

ED on March 9 had arrested Sisodia in the liquor policy case, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.

Prior to ED arrest, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the liquor policy case on February 26 and was sent to 14-day judicial custody on March 6. (ANI)

