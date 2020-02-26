Godhra model has been replicated in Delhi, says Prithviraj Chavan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Attacking BJP for the violence in the national capital which has claimed the lives of 20 people so far, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday said 'from the way the clashes broke out, it is clear that the Godhra model had been replicated'.

"The violence that took place in Delhi is sad and several people have lost their lives. The way the violence took place, it is clear that the Godhra model has been replicated," Chavan told reporters outside the Maharashtra Assembly, referring to the 2002 Godhra riots in Gujarat.

The leader said he seconds Sonia Gandhi's demand for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

"We stand with our national president's demand seeking the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. The Central home ministry holds the responsibility of the incident which took place in Delhi," Chavan added.

Earlier in the day, Sonia Gandhi had said, "CWC (Congress Working Committee) believes Home Minister and Centre is responsible. The Home Minister should tender his resignation with immediate effect."

Violent clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups in parts of northeast Delhi on Sunday, leading to widespread vandalism and arson for over two days.

While many blamed police for inaction to control the mobs, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the top brass of Delhi Police, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, LG Anil Baijal and directed the officials to control the situation.

The death toll in the violence rose to 20 on Wednesday, according to GTB hospital authorities. (ANI)

