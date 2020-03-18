Gogoi should explain 'clean chit' on Rafale: Sibal

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has asked former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who was nominated to Rajya Sabha on Monday, to explain why the clean chit was given in Rafale case.

Sibal took to Twitter referring to the Gogoi's remark wherein Gogoi has said that he will speak in detail to the media why he accepted the nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

"Ranjan Gogoi: After taking the oath will explain in 'detail to the media why I accepted this.' Please also explain why: presided over your own cause, sealed cover jurisprudence, electoral bond issue not taken up, clean chit on Rafale and removal of CBI director," tweeted Sibal.

The bench headed by the former CJI Gogoi had delivered verdict on several critical cases, including on Ayodhya and Rafale cases. Last year, the Supreme Court had dismissed petitions to review its December -2018 verdict on the Rafale deal.

A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and also comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph passed the order on a bunch of petitions seeking review of its December 14, 2018 verdict which had upheld purchase of 36 Rafale jets by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government from France.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday nominated former CJI Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha.

Gogoi served as the 46th CJI from October 3, 2018, to November 17, 2019. (ANI)

