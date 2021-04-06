Going to be historic win for LDF, says Pinarayi Vijayan after casting vote

Kannur (Kerala) [India], April 6 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that Left Democratic Front (LDF) will get a historic win in the state Assembly polls, adding that the allegations levelled against his party were dismissed in the civic elections.

Vijayan is contesting from Kannur's Dharmadam. He is contesting against Kannur District Congress Committee (DCC) General Secretary C Raghunath, Congress candidate and CK Padmanabhan for the BJP, former head of Party in Kerala.

After casting his vote in Pinarayi of Kannur, Vijayan while speaking to reporters said, "It will be a historic win for LDF. Just like how the opposition's allegations were dismissed by the people of Kerala in the local body polls... it is being dismissed in the Assembly polls and we witnessed that sentiment in the election campaign. We are expecting a decisive victory. From 2016, be it welfare measures or development activities, or when we faced the disasters, people stood by us. It is the people who have stood by us at all times, They are casting their decree."



In the contest, there is the ruling LDF which comprises CPI(M), CPI, Kerala Congress (M) and other smaller parties whereas UDF consists of the Indian National Congress, Indian Union Muslim League, Kerala Congress, Revolutionary Socialist Party and other smaller parties. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharath Dharma Jana Sena are the main constituents of the NDA.

While cornering the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vijayan referred to the sole constituency that BJP won in the 2016 Assembly election. "The account of BJP in Nemom will be closed, but I do not know if United Democratic Front (UDF) has got into some secret agreement with BJP in some other constituencies transfer votes to BJP."

"LDF will win more seats than it won in last Assembly Elections," he added.

Kerala is voting in a single-phase today with results scheduled to be announced on May 2. (ANI)

