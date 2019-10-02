Gopal Bhargava to move HC against FIR lodged over his remarks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Soon after an FIR was registered against his 'Congress candidate represents Pakistan' remarks, senior BJP leader Gopal Bhargava has said that he will move to High Court to challenge the FIR as it is 'violation of freedom of speech'.

The statement comes after an FIR was lodged against Bhargava for his remarks on the October 21 by-poll in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua Assembly seat where he said the Congress candidate 'represents Pakistan.'

"If FIR has been registered, it's violation of freedom of speech. It is my freedom of expression. If an officer, under pressure by the government, files FIR, then I will go to High Court," Bhargava told media here.

After Madhya Pradesh Congress wrote to the Election Commission alleging the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Bhargava over his remark, the Returning Officer Abhay Kharadi lodged an FIR against him in Kotwali police station under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Public Representation Act.

"September 30 was the last day of filing nominations. During the BJP rally, Bhargava called Kantilal Bhuria a Pakistan candidate. As he has violated MCC, an FIR has been registered under relevant actions of IPC and Public Representation Act," Kharadi told ANI.

As the video footage of a gathering addressed by Bhargava reveals the commission of an offence, a police team has been asked to investigate the case.

On Monday, while addressing public at a nomination rally of BJP candidate Bhanu Bhuria, Bhargava said: "This is not an election between two parties but it is an election between Hindustan and Pakistan. Bhanu Bhuria represents Hindustan and Kantilal Bhuria represents Pakistan. He represents the interest of the powers who promote Pakistan. You have to tell whether you stand with India or Pakistan."

Bhuria is the son of former Congress leader, Balu Bhuria, who left Congress to join the BJP. (ANI)

