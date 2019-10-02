Gopal Bhargava
Gopal Bhargava

Gopal Bhargava to move HC against FIR lodged over his remarks

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:41 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Soon after an FIR was registered against his 'Congress candidate represents Pakistan' remarks, senior BJP leader Gopal Bhargava has said that he will move to High Court to challenge the FIR as it is 'violation of freedom of speech'.
The statement comes after an FIR was lodged against Bhargava for his remarks on the October 21 by-poll in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua Assembly seat where he said the Congress candidate 'represents Pakistan.'
"If FIR has been registered, it's violation of freedom of speech. It is my freedom of expression. If an officer, under pressure by the government, files FIR, then I will go to High Court," Bhargava told media here.
After Madhya Pradesh Congress wrote to the Election Commission alleging the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Bhargava over his remark, the Returning Officer Abhay Kharadi lodged an FIR against him in Kotwali police station under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Public Representation Act.
"September 30 was the last day of filing nominations. During the BJP rally, Bhargava called Kantilal Bhuria a Pakistan candidate. As he has violated MCC, an FIR has been registered under relevant actions of IPC and Public Representation Act," Kharadi told ANI.
As the video footage of a gathering addressed by Bhargava reveals the commission of an offence, a police team has been asked to investigate the case.
On Monday, while addressing public at a nomination rally of BJP candidate Bhanu Bhuria, Bhargava said: "This is not an election between two parties but it is an election between Hindustan and Pakistan. Bhanu Bhuria represents Hindustan and Kantilal Bhuria represents Pakistan. He represents the interest of the powers who promote Pakistan. You have to tell whether you stand with India or Pakistan."
Bhuria is the son of former Congress leader, Balu Bhuria, who left Congress to join the BJP. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:52 IST

Darbar move: Offices to close in Srinagar on Oct 25, reopen in...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): As a part of the bi-annual 'Darbar move', the Civil Secretariat, seat of Jammu and Kashmir administration, along with other offices will close in Srinagar on October 25 and reopen in Jammu on November 4.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:13 IST

Beant Singh's family to move SC against commutation of Rajoana's...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The family of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh will move to Supreme Court to challenge the centre's decision to commute Balwant Singh Rajoana's death sentence into life imprisonment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 03:32 IST

HAL's HTT-40 successfully demonstrates critical 6 turn left spin...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The HTT-40 aircraft of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) successfully demonstrated the critical six turn left spin capability.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 03:32 IST

Rahul Gandhi likely to join protest against night traffic ban on NH-766

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will likely join the people protesting against night traffic ban on the forest stretch of NH-766, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 02:52 IST

Hyderabad: 381 luxurious cars, two-wheelers booked for carrying...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Hyderabad Traffic Police have booked over 350 cases in a single day in a crackdown on luxurious cars and two-wheelers carrying fancy number plates and black films.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 02:40 IST

Amit Shah scaring people with NRC pitch in WB: Amit Mitra

Nabanna (West Bengal) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): West Bengal Minister Amit Mitra on Tuesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is "scaring" people in the state with the NRC pitch amidst Durga Puja celebrations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 01:27 IST

You're allergic but read the Constitution, for once: Owaisi to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): In a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his statement on National Register of Citizens (NRC), AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that he knows the former is "allergic" to the Constitution but still urged him to read it "for once".

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 00:27 IST

J-K Juvenile Justice Committee submits report in SC; 114...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Juvenile Justice Committee on Tuesday submitted a report to the Supreme Court stating that 144 juveniles, including children aged nine and 11, were arrested since August 5 after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 00:14 IST

PM Modi has paid true respects to Mookerjee by repealing Article...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid true respects to BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee by repealing Article 370 and the move has ensured full integration of Jammu and Kashmir into India forever by re

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 00:04 IST

Ram Temple will have SC/ST priests: Hindu Mahasabha chief

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha chief Swami Chakrapani on Tuesday expressed confidence about the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said members of SC/ST communities will be appointed as priests in the temple.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:59 IST

Andhra govt to setup Senior Citizen Council

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy instructed the officials to set up a State Senior Citizen Council consisting of minimum four senior citizens and it should meet government once in a month.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:59 IST

MP honey trap case: Rajendra Kumar appointed as new SIT chief

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Rajendra Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the honey trapping case.

Read More
iocl