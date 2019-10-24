`Gopal Kanda, five MLAs to offer unconditional support to BJP'

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Gopal Kanda, a Haryana Lokhit Party MLA from Sirsa is in touch with five more MLAs and they will extend their "unconditional support" to the ruling party, his brother Gobind Kanda has said.

"Haryana Lokhit Party supremo and Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda along with five MLAs will support the BJP. These five MLAs are in touch with Gopal Kanda. They have left for Delhi ... They will offer unconditional support to the BJP," Gobind Kanda told ANI.

"The year 2009 has repeated itself in 2019. Instead of Congress, it is the BJP today with the victory on 40 seats," he added.

After meeting their supporters, Gopal Kanda, Ranjit Singh, also an MLA, along with BJP MP from Sirsa, Sunita Duggal, left for the national capital from the Indian Air Force (IAF) station here.

Gopal Kanda, a former Haryana minister, won from Sirsa assembly seat by a margin of 602 votes. He defeated Gokul Setia, an independent candidate.

He is facing trial in suicide case of Geetika Sharma, a former air hostess with his airline -- MDLR. The girl's mother had also committed suicide.

The BJP has won 40 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly and needs support of six MLAs to cross the half-way mark to retain power in the state. (ANI)

