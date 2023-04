"Got tremendous response from people in Shiggaon": Karnataka CM Bommai

Haveri (Karnataka) [India], April 16 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he received a tremendous response in the Shiggaon constituency as the people have blessed him several times.

Exuding confidence the CM added that the voters of the constituency will elect him this time with a big majority.

Speaking to the media after filing his nomination at the tahsildar's office here on Saturday for the upcoming Assembly polls to be held on May 10, he said, "The voters of the Shiggaon taluk are mature and vigilant. They have voted for the comprehensive development of the taluk. Compared to the previous tenure, it was possible to do more development work this time and focus on the development of everyone equally."

"The new textile park, IIT, and Ayurveda College are some of the development work that had been done this date. So, the people will support him more than before. Since the BJP is the ruling party naturally there will be more aspirants. Rebellion is common when the sitting MLAs are changed. All the confusion and rebellion will calm down in the next two to three days. The last list of candidates will be released soon," the Karnataka CM added.

Bommai said the election means wrestling and the match will be good if the opponent is good. Meanwhile, while addressing the party workers of the Shiggaon-Savanur Assembly constituency, CM Bommai said, "Our surveys so far have indicated the win for the ruling BJP and the party will be ahead in more than 130 seats".

He further mentioned that people should vote for BJP and should take note of the development which has been done under his tenure.



"A lot of leaders from the Congress Party are joining the BJP. This time, more development work has happened and that should speak. The people must vote after seeing the work done by the BJP in the last four years. The opposition parties speak carelessly but the people know who has done development," he said.

CM Bommai also stated that he will another set of nomination papers on April 19.

"I will file another set of nomination papers will be filed on April 19 in front of the huge gathering," he said.

CM Bommai also mentioned that BJP has given a stable government in the state.

"BJP got 104 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections but the Congress and the JDS entered into an unholy alliance and formed a coalition government. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the people's mandate was well established. Later, a stable government was formed. The Savanur taluk suffered a lot during the Covid-19 pandemic and at that time, a free ration and the vaccine were given to the people," he said.

"During the floods, I visited all the districts to review the situation and helped the affected people in Shiggaon-Savanur. Several schemes have been formulated for farmers, women, youths, girl students, working classes, and labourers. The reservation for the SC/ST has been hiked," he added.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. (ANI)