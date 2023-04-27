Governance happens through innovations, new ideas: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Highlighting the role of technology in good governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said governance happens through innovations and new ideas.

Addressing the 20th anniversary of the SWAGAT (State Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology) initiative in Gujarat via video conferencing, "Governance happens through innovations and new ideas. The SWAGAT initiative in Gujarat demonstrates how technology can be efficiently used to resolve people's grievances."



"The uniqueness of SWAGAT initiative in Gujarat is that it embraces technology to address people's grievances. The SWAGAT initiative ensured prompt resolution of the grievances of people. Even after 20 years, SWAGAT means ease of living and reach of governance," he added.

PM Modi interacted with the past beneficiaries of the scheme. The programme was held in Gandhinagar in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The Swagat online grievance redressal scheme was launched by Narendra Modi in April 2003 during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat. The prime objective of the scheme was to resolve the grievances of citizens in an efficient and time-bound manner. The aim of the initiative was to bridge the gap between people and the government, leveraging on technology. (ANI)

