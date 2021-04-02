Governance in Kerala is on 'hartal', LDF has no forward-looking vision: PM Modi

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 2 (ANI): Continuing his attacks on the Left Democratic Front-led Kerala government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that there is no development in the state and the governance in the state is on 'hartal' (strike).

Addressing a public rally in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, the Prime Minister said, "Under LDF, there is a total 'hartal' on governance in Kerala. The people here are talented and hardworking, but the LDF government has failed to show any forward-looking vision to solve their problems."

"The Kerala government neither has innovative development initiatives nor does it spend resources allotted by the Centre for the welfare of the people. This is happening in many sectors including health, infrastructure, road construction, disaster management and more," the Prime Minister said.

Further slamming the LDF-led state government, PM Modi said, "I am sad to share that the attitude of Kerala government towards the Jal Jeevan Mission is not positive. That is why it is important for Kerala to have an NDA government."

"Disproportionate assets, disrespect towards women, destroying public property - this is what local UDF and LDF MLAs are doing. When the leadership is such, people will feel unhappy and disconnected from politics," he added.

Slamming the Congress, PM Modi said, "Congress is such a shameless party that they will sacrifice any hardworking person on the alter of factional politics."

"Our focus is health and education as well. In the last seven years, the number of IITs and IIMs have increased. We want to encourage medical and technical education in local languages. This will help the youth," the Prime Minister said.

"This rally is my last rally during this campaign season in the South. I have travelled to Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The people see our party and alliance as the best-suited alliance to address development needs of the society," he added.

Elections for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)