Government advisory on Amarnath Yatra has created chaos, never seen such panic, says Mehbooba

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that the state government's advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and other tourists to curtail their visit "immediately" in view of the security situation in the state, has created chaos and confusion among people.

Mufti said she has never seen such panic in the Valley.

"The Government advisory that was issued today has created chaos and confusion among people... Due to recent developments here, there is an atmosphere of fear. I have never seen such panic. One one side, Governor Sahib says that the situation is normal. On the other side, deployment of additional forces is being done," Mufti told media here.

She added, "The Prime Minister talks of winning the hearts of people of Jammu and Kashmir. Then, why are such rumours doing the rounds? The Amarnath Yatris and tourists are being sent back. But, you are not thinking where the Kashmiris, people of Jammu and Ladakh will go?"

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday advised tourists and Amarnath pilgrims to curtail their stay in the Valley "immediately" in view of a possible terrorist attack.

"Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible," the state government said in a security advisory.

Earlier in the day, Srinagar-based Chinar Corps commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon said, "In the last three to four days, we got confirmed intel reports that terrorists are trying to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra. A thorough search was carried out on the routes by a combined team of the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police."

Last week, the Union Home Ministry had ordered the deployment of additional 100 companies of central paramilitary forces in the state. One company comprises around 100 personnel. (ANI)

