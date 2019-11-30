Government has misused CBI, eroded confidence of businessmen: Manish Tiwari

New Delhi [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday said that the downward spiral of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is because of "Gujarat Model of Governance" and the government has eroded confidence of businessmen due to misuse of ED and CBI.

He accused the government of misusing Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"The reason why GDP has come down to 4.5 per cent is nothing to do with the economy. It has everything to do with GMG which stands for the Gujarat Model of Governance. The misuse of Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by Bharatiya Janata Party government has eroded confidence of business people on the economy," Tiwari told ANI.

He said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh knows how to run the economy.

The economic growth slowed to 4.5 per cent in the July to September quarter from 7.1 per cent in the corresponding period of last year, the government data showed on Friday.

The economy had a weak performance last quarter with the GDP growth rate dropping to 5 per cent. The slowdown in Q2 FY20 was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said.

The weak GDP growth in Q2 was also caused by grim industrial output data which contracted 0.4 per cent during the quarter against 3 per cent expansion in the preceding three months. (ANI)

