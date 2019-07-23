Government in favour of extending Parliament session

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The parliament session could be extended by ten days with the government considering such a proposal, sources said on Tuesday.

They said that the issue came up for consideration at the BJP parliamentary party meeting in the morning and the MPs were sounded about the possibility so as to ensure their presence in the national capital.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi later said that there was a possibility of extension and it would be conveyed officially when a decision is taken.

While the government is keen on an extension of the session to complete its legislative agenda, the opposition parties are not very keen, saying that there was no urgent business and many bills should go to the Standing Committees.

Sources said the opposition parties conveyed their views at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee on Monday after the government conveyed that it is considering extending the session. (ANI)

