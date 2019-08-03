Representative image
Government likely to introduce three new bills, keen on passage of nine

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 20:12 IST

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The government is expected to introduce three new bills in the Parliament including the bill to increase strength of Supreme Court judges from 31 to 34 while seeking to get nine "priority" bills passed in the remaining three days of extended first session of 17th Lok Sabha.
Sources said the bills on the priority list of government include those related to increasing the number of judges in Supreme Court, implementation of the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in Jammu and Kashmir and for reducing the compliance burden of the registered chit funds industry.
They said about 16 bills were pending for passage in both houses but the government will first push to get the nine priority bills passed including the three new bills.
The BJP has issued a three-line whip for party MPs in both the Houses for the last three days of the extended session.
The bills related to the strength of the Supreme Court seeks to increase the number of judges from 31 to 34 including the Chief Justice of India.
CJI Ranjan Gogoi had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 22 for an increase in the strength of judges in the apex court.
The government is also expected to push for passage of Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019.
Since the beginning of the Parliament session on June 17, the two Houses of Parliament have passed over 23 bills.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had on Thursday expressed optimism that the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will create a new record in terms of productivity and passage of Bills, and said the government was keen to get all 36 Bills introduced in the Parliament passed by the end of the extended session.
The session was scheduled to end on July 26 but it was extended till August 7 due to pending legislative agenda of the government. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 21:30 IST

