Government proactively ensuring peace, development in Meghalaya: Conrad Sangma

Tura (Meghalaya) [India], February 13 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said the NPP-led state government has been proactive and worked overtime to ensure that peace and development prevail in the State.

Addressing an election rally here on Sunday, the chief minister also praised the intelligence units of the state for working tirelessly to prevent anti-social activities and create a peaceful environment.

"Many might have thought that the State is prone to insurgency and will remain the same, however, we were committed to ensure that peace and tranquillity prevails in the State. Our intelligence is always on alert to extortion and other anti-social activities, and we have been able to bust such cases to ensure that such activities do not occur," Conrad said.

Referring to the violence sponsored by pressure groups in Shillong, the NPP chief said people are afraid to walk in the streets of Shillong after certain instances.

"There are many instances of law and order problems, but it doesn't mean that the Government has been silent. Our police have worked overtime to overcome the situation to ensure that peace could be restored during such a situation," he assured.

Also talking about his government's vision to have Meghalaya among the top 10 states in the country, he said, "Many ridiculed our vision. We have endured that we have made Meghalaya proud in various sectors."

He highlighted that Meghalaya was ranked best in the start-up ecosystem in the country, improved its rank from 27th to 2nd today in immunisation and through the JJM scheme, it connected 2.5 lakh plus households with water pipe connections from 4000 in 2018.



"Our Government has worked on a mission mode with set targets to ensure that Meghalaya is put on a fast track mode," he said and added that the people have changed their mindset to achieve the desired targets.

Talking about the development in his constituency of South Tura in 5 years, he said people have been demanding street lights, community halls, access to water, approach road to the locality in South Tura, once these were completed in many localities, there was one particular locality that even demanded for a swimming pool.

"People's expectations in Tura have raised, people of Tura were deprived for years, but today we have managed to ensure that people's aspirations were fulfilled. We have managed to ensure visible development in Tura through the Smart Town project, Town Beautification," he said.

He further informed that over 250 internal locality roads are undergoing construction in Tura, and 70-80 percent of the population in Tura has access to piped water connections.

Stressing that there is a new push for development in Tura, the NPP chief said, five years back many localities in Tura had water scarcity problems, but his government has been able to minimise it to a large extent.

"My promise to the citizens of Tura is that we will work to further the lives of our people. People of Tura are electing not just an MLA but CM of Meghalaya," he announced.

He further said the NPP is forming the government with an absolute majority and people should not miss this opportunity.

Voting in assembly elections for Meghalaya is set to be held on February 27 and counting will be held on March 2. (ANI)

