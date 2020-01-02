Government sensitive towards death of infants in Kota, Centre's help is welcome: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that his government is sensitive towards the death of infants in Kota and has appealed to the opposition parties to not do politics over the matter.

"My government is sensitive to the death of infants at JK Lon Hospital, Kota. There should not be politics over this. Infant mortality in this hospital of Kota is steadily decreasing. We will try to reduce it further. It is our top priority to keep mothers and children healthy," said Gehlot in a series of tweets in Hindi.

He said that a team from the Centre is welcome to visit the hospital and offer their suggestions for the improvement of medical facilities in the state.

"An expert team of the Centre is welcome to further improve health services. We are ready for the improvement of medical services in the state with their consultation and cooperation. Rajasthan without any disease is our priority," said Gehlot.

Earlier in the day, an official from the hospital said that three more children died on the first two days of the new year, taking the toll to 103.

All three died during the treatment. While one was admitted here due to drastic weight loss, the other two were transferred from another hospital.

The three-member state government committee of doctors was sent to investigate the matter on December 23-24, 2019.

After examining the situation at the hospital, the committee found that Kota's JK Lon Hospital is short of beds and requires improvement. However, the committee gave a clean chit to the doctors for any lapses over the recent death of infants admitted there.

As per the government report, at least 91 infants lost their lives at the government hospital in December, following which Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is being targetted by the BJP and other opposition parties in the state.

A team from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also visited the hospital.

BSP supremo Mayawati and Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan have also targetted the Congress government in the state for the silence over the death of over 100 infants. (ANI)

