Government should accept farmers' demand for guaranteed MSP, says Hooda

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said the government should accept demands of protesting farmers including that for "guaranteed MSP".

"The central government should listen to the farmers and not ignore such a large mass movement. It needs to accept their demand of guaranteed MSP," Hooda told ANI.



The Congress leader said that necessary changes should be made in the law or new law brought for the purpose.

He said Haryana government should immediately take back all cases filed against farmers.

"If the current government did not take back the cases, we will take them back when our government is formed," he said.

The farmers have embarked on a protest against three new farm laws. (ANI)

