"Government should support victims of Shastri Nagar fire incident," says Chirag Paswan

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 9 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan on Sunday said that Bihar Government should support the victims of the Shastri Nagar fire incident.

While addressing the media, Chirag Paswan said, "All MLAs, and MPs in the state should pay a visit to these victims. Their (victims) situation is horrible. Chief Minister's house is not that far from this spot. Nitish Kumar should come here and atleast pay sympathy even if he cannot support them".

"These victims are feeling helpless. Government should help these people. They are unable to avail various beneficiary schemes as the Police officials are asking them to bring an affidavit regarding their identification," he added.



He further stated that Government should immediately start the rehabilitation of these victims.

"They are spending huge amounts of money on Iftaar parties. Even if they start diverting a little bit of money they spend at those parties the life of these victims will get better. Celebrating Iftaar when such a fire incident happened shows their ego. I request the government to start working on their rehabilitation".

Chirag Paswan also mentioned that he is in contact with the local district administration and will provide necessary assistance from his end.

"I have talked to SDM. We will do our best to provide possible assistance. But the state government has to play a bigger role here. They should provide these victims with basic necessities such as clothing food and other relevant items," he said.

It has to be noted that on April 6 fire broke out in a slum area of Patna's Shastri Nagar in Bihar. However, no casualties were reported. (ANI)

