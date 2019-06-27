Government to look into changes in disability pension norms: Rajnath

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said, defence-preparedness and welfare of the soldiers was a top priority of the government and that it will look into the changes brought in tax on a disability pension for military personnel.

Responding to concerns raised on the issue by Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Lok Sabha, Singh said the Modi government has effectively implemented one rank one pension.

Singh took a dig at Congress on the issue and said soldiers had been demanding one rank, one pension for 40 years but "they were kept in the dark".

"I am not talking of any political party but the whole country knows the truth. If any government has implemented it effectively, it is our government," he said.

Singh said that the matter concerning changes in disability pension had come to the notice of the government.

"After getting the entire information, I will inform the house with the permission of the chair," he said.

Chowdhury accused the government of breaking its promise of one rank one pension and said there should be no injustice with soldiers. He said there should not be 'One rank Five pensions'.

According to Finance Ministry notification, tax exemption will be available only to armed forces personnel who have been invalidated from service on account of bodily disability attributable to or aggravated by such service and not to personnel who have been retired on superannuation or otherwise. (ANI)

