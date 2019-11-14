Governor acted in haste to impose President's rule in Maharashtra: JD(U)

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): JDU National Spokesperson Pavan Varma on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and said that he has acted in 'haste' in recommending President's rule in the state.

"The Maharashtra Governor has acted in haste. This happened because he is duty-bound to exhaust all political possibilities of forming the government before he recommends President's rule," Varma told ANI.

"The governor is a constitutional authority by the definition and by the intention of the constitution. He or she acts as an impartial authority above party politics," he said.

Varma further said he does not think that the other political parties were given "sufficient time to stake their claim" to form the government in the state.

Over a fortnight after the declaration of Assembly election results, Maharashtra came under the President's Rule on Tuesday as the political stalemate continued in the state.



Shiv Sena, which has been keen on a party nominee becoming chief minister, moved the Supreme Court against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to not extend the time given to it to prove its ability to form the government in the state.



NCP and Congress have indicated that they were not in a hurry to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra in the wake of the imposition of President's Rule and said they will sort out all issues among themselves and their allies before talking to Shiv Sena. Congress and NCP had fought the assembly polls together. BJP had emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats and Shiv Sena had finished second with 56 seats in 288-member assembly.

(ANI)

