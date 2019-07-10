Governor belongs to whole state, yet we are not allowed to meet: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): While seeking an appointment to meet Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to brief him about the ongoing political crisis, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the constitutional head belongs to the "whole state", yet Congress is not allowed to meet him.

Siddaramaiah, in a tweet, said: "You belong to the whole state and all the parties, yet we are not allowed to meet you. I urge you to give an appointment immediately to brief about ongoing sabotage of democracy by @BJP4India. Is police acting on their own or on your direction?"

On the other hand, the BJP is also seeking to meet the Governor after the ruling Congress-JDS alliance plunged into crisis post the resignation of 10 legislators last week.

Earlier on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah had said that his party would seek the disqualification of the rebel legislators for their alleged anti-party activities.

After the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting, the party also urged Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to ban these MLAs, who have "colluded" with the BJP, from contesting elections for at least six years.

The former Karnataka Chief Minister also claimed that it was the BJP's sixth attempt to "destabilise" the state government in the last 13 months. (ANI)