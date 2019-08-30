Governor Satya Pal Malik (file photo)
Governor Satya Pal Malik (file photo)

Governor Malik assures all measures for Kargil's development under Ladakh UT set up

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:12 IST

Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday said that the administration is fully committed to take all measures to ensure the best development of Kargil district in line with the aspirations of the people in the setting up of Union Territory Ladakh.
"Governor Satya Pal Malik today said that the Governor's Administration is fully committed to take all measures to ensure the best development of Kargil district in line with the aspirations of the people in the UT Ladakh set up with all safeguards including 100 per cent employment security by taking necessary legal measures besides making all-out efforts for ensuring land safeguards like in other states of the country," an official release said.
Parliament earlier this month abrogated provisions of Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories- Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.
While interacting with the members of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) Kargil, the Governor said that direct contact with the central government will have greater advantages to people and will usher in a mechanism of swift and responsive governance.
Malik said that a big door of development has been opened with the announcement of 50,000 jobs and it would be ensured that Kargil gets its due share. "Being an ST belt, the district would be extended a lot of benefits in the UT set up," he said.
Assuring JAC, the Governor said that they would be taken on board and thorough discussions would be held before the implementation of the central government laws in the Union Territory set up.
While urging JAC members to grab the opportunity and avail benefits of the large scale developmental activities under the UT set up, Malik said that the government will ensure that there is no adverse impact on the people's identity, culture and language in the wake of industrial development in the district.
The Governor said that concrete steps would be taken up to ensure the equitable development of both Leh and Kargil.
Malik stated that the LAHDC Act would be given all protection in the new set up and the allocation of posts between the districts would remain same as decided during the creation of Ladakh Division.
"Employees concerns and employment opportunities would also be taken care of. Tribal protections for the district would be implemented on the recommendations of the Scheduled Tribe Commission which would visit the district next month," he stated.
The Governor further assured the delegation that concrete steps would be taken to ensure the reservation of seats for students in Central Universities, IITs, AIIMS, IIMs and other colleges. (ANI)

