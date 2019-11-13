Governor recommends imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday recommended imposition of President's Rule in the state following political stalemate over government formation.

"Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari having been satisfied that as Government of Maharashtra cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution, has today submitted a report as contemplated by the provisions of Article 356 of Constitution (President's Rule)," a Raj Bhavan statement said.

The recommendation for President's Rule came even as the Governor had on Monday given time to NCP till 8.30 pm on Tuesday to indicate a willingness and ability to form the government.

The Governor had earlier given the same opportunity to Shiv Sena, which finished second in the assembly polls but did not agree to its appeal to give additional time to produce letters of support.

The BJP - Shiv Sena alliance which got majority in the Assembly elections, failed to form a government due to differences over power-sharing.

The BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in the Assembly polls with 105 seats in the results declared on October 24, declined to stake the claim to form government. (ANI)

