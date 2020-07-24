Governor writes to Gehlot, objects to his remarks about protest at Raj Bhavan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 24 (ANI): Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and strongly objected to his statement about he being not responsible for a protest at Raj Bhavan.

Mishra said he had not heard such remarks from any Chief Minister.

"Before I could discuss the matter with experts regarding Assembly session, you have publically said that if Raj Bhawan is 'gheraoed' then it is not your responsibility," the letter read.

"If you and your Home Ministry can't protect Governor then what about law and order in State? What agency should be contacted for the Governor's security? I have never heard such a statement from any Chief Minister. Is this not the beginning of a wrong trend where MLAs protest at Raj Bhawan?" he asked.

The letter said that Gehlot had sought to politicise the desire of the government for assembly session and the decision that has to be taken and he was hurt by it.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot said he hoped that the Governor will not come under "any pressure" and that an Assembly session shall be called soon. (ANI)

