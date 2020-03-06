Governor's Budget speech disappointing, uninspiring and a bundle of lies: Telangana BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): The Telangana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday termed the Governor's address at the commencement of the budget session as "disappointing, uninspiring and a bundle of lies".

BJP leader N Ramchander Rao, speaking to ANI said, "Today the Telangana budget session began with Governor's speech to the joint session. It is a disappointing Governor's report. Generally, the Governor's report is nothing but the policy document of the government."

"The TRS Government from the past five years has been repeating the same off-beaten record, stating the same thing every time. But this speech by the Governor is very disappointing, uninspiring and a bundle of lies," he added.

Rao further questioned the policy measures of the TRS government and said, "With regard to double bedrooms allotment they said that 2,17,000 houses have been sanctioned. But where is the construction? How many people have been benefitted?"

"Secondly, the government spoke about unemployment door to the youth, but there is no mention of unemployment in this Governor's speech. Last year the government only spoke in the review of the elections. Therefore there are so many disappointing elements in the Governor's speech. This speech has been only a replica of what they stated in the election manifesto. They have not stated what they have achieved so far, for the past 6 years," he added. (ANI)

