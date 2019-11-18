Govt approves in principle creation of CDS post: Shripad Naik

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Government has granted in-principle approval for the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

MoS for Defence Shripad Naik gave the information in a written reply to Vaiko and Dr T Subbarami Reddy in Rajya Sabha today.

"An Implementation Committee was also approved and constituted to further determine and finalize the exact responsibilities, an enabling framework for this new post and all other issues involved to ensure smooth operationalisation," an official release said.

"A number of Committees viz. the Kargil Review Committee, Group of Ministers (GoM) Report, Task Force on National Security and Shekatkar Committee have studied and recommended creation of the post of CDS/Permanent Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee," it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of the new post in his Independence Day address this year. (ANI)

