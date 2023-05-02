"Govt assisting airline in every possible manner," says Jyotiraditya Scindia as Go First halts operations for 3 days

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that the Government of India has been assisting the Go First Airlines in every possible manner but it is incumbent upon the airline to make alternative travel arrangements for passengers so that they do not face inconvenience.

Earlier today Go-First Airlines informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that all flights of the airline will remain cancelled from May 3 to May 5.

"Go First has been faced with critical supply chain issues with regard to their engines. The GOI has been assisting the airline in every possible manner. The issue has also been taken up with the stakeholders involved," Scindia said.



"It is unfortunate that this operational bottleneck has dealt a blow to the airline's financial position. It has come to our knowledge that the airline has applied to the NCLT. It is prudent to wait for the judicial process to run its course," he added.

He further stated that it is incumbent upon the airline to make alternative travel arrangements for passengers.

"Meanwhile, the DGCA has issued a notice to the airline on the sudden suspension of flights. It's incumbent upon the airline to make alternative travel arrangements for passengers, so that inconvenience is minimal," he said.

Earlier today Go First Airlines said that due to the non-supply of engines by the US-based Jet engines manufacturer, operations will remain cancelled.

"Go First is facing financial crunch due to non-supply of engines by US-based jet engines manufacturer Pratt and Whitney (P&W) that has forced grounding more than 50 planes," a Go First official told ANI. (ANI)

