Govt attacked Constitution, students, We will fight against this government: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said her party will continue to fight against the BJP-led Union government, which she claimed had attacked the Constitution with the police crackdown on students.

"The government has attacked the constitution and students. They attacked students after entering university," Vadra told media persons here before she joined other Congress leaders at a symbolic protest near India Gate over police action on Sunday during students protests in Jamia Milia Islamia here and at the Aligarh Muslim University.

The protests were against the amended citizenship act

"We will fight for the constitution, we will fight against this government," she said.

On Sunday, several students and policemen sustained injuries in a protest in the Jamia Nagar area. The protesters had set DTC buses on fire near the Bharat Nagar area after demonstrations turned violent. Protestors also vandalized a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire, injuring two firemen inside the vehicle.

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa had said that a section of the mob had turned violent and started pelting stones on the police and at houses due to which police were forced to resort to baton charge and firing tear gas shells.

Following the incident, opposition parties hit out at the Central government for passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 without thinking about its consequences.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that "real culprit" is the central government that passed the 'unpopular' Bill in Parliament without thinking about its consequences.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed from Parliament earlier this week and became an Act with President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent on November 12. (ANI)

