'Govt avenging from me' says Ashok Gehlot after CBI raids at brother's house

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 17 (ANI): Following Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids in the premises of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother's place in Jodhpur in connection with an alleged fertiliser scam, the Congress leader on Friday said that the government is avenging his involvement in the movement for Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on his brother.

Notably, Gehlot had been protesting against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate at Delhi in connection with the National Herald case for three days.

Speaking to the media, Gehlot said, "I had sought time from the directors of ED, CBI and chairman of Income Tax. I sought time on June 13, the case was filed on the 15th and the raid was conducted on the 17th. I do not understand the approach. When we had a political crisis earlier, even then there was an ED raid in Jodhpur."



"My brother has been doing his own work for last 40-45 years and I do my own work. If I am active in Delhi in the movement for Rahul Gandhi, then why to take revenge from my brother? When there was a crisis on the government, there was an ED raid on his place when he does not have any connection with politics. No member of his family is active in politics," the Chief Minister added.

Gehlot said that they would not be bothered by such incidents of raids.

"Just like people do not know the Prime Minister's brother, in the same way nobody knows my brother. Now it is on the entire media after the CBI raid at his residence. We will not be bothered with such incidents," he said.

