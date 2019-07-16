Govt cancels Postal Department Examination in TN after ruckus in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI) The government on Tuesday cancelled the Postal Department Examination in Tamil Nadu after AIADMK and the DMK members protested in Rajya Sabha and created a ruckus as the test was conducted only in English and Hindi and not in Tamil Language.

Soon after the House reassembled post lunch after witnessing three adjournments, Communication Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced the government's decision to cancel the examination.

"I have examined the matter today itself and it has now been decided to cancel the examination held on July 14, 2019. The examination will now be held in all regional languages, including Tamil," he said.

Prasad said the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has respect for all regional languages, including Tamil.

"I have myself seen the depth of the Tamil language when I was the in-charge there, and all other languages. Therefore, this government's commitment to respect all languages is full and total," he said.

The Minister's response came following a ruckus by the AIADMK and DMK over the issue. They were demanding cancellation of the examination which was conducted only in English and Hindi and not in Tamil.

The House witnessed acrimonious scenes over the issue, forcing the Chair to adjourn the House thrice in the pre-lunch session.

When the House met after the second adjournment at 12.21 p.m, the scene was no different as members from AIADMK and DMK trooped into the well demanding immediate cancellation of the examination.

Amid noisy scenes, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan said that the concerned Minister is examining the matter and he will explain the issue in the House on Wednesday.

But, the agitating members continued their protest. Amid the din, Deputy Chairman adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

When the House met again, Prasad announced the government's decision.

After his announcement, the AIADMK, the DMK members and other parties thanked Prasad for the immediate decision.

"Due to the developments in the last couple of days, unfortunately, we were forced to raise the issue in the morning today in our own way. I am really thankful on behalf of my party members and on behalf of all the Members from other places," AIADMK's V. Maitreyan said.

The House then took up the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019. (ANI)