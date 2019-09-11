Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addressing reporters from his residence on Wednesday in Amravati. Photo/ANI
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addressing reporters from his residence on Wednesday in Amravati. Photo/ANI

Govt can't stop our leaders from joining Chalo Atmakur rally through arrests, says TDP chief Naidu

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:50 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The state's YSRCP government cannot prevent our leaders from joining 'Chalo Atmakur' rally through arrests, said former Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday.
"There is no question of canceling the 'Chalo Atmakur' rally. The state government cannot stop our leaders from going to Atmakur by arresting them or putting them under house arrest," said Naidu while addressing reporters from his residence.
"There are 120 Dalit families at Guntur rehabilitation centre of the TDP. Even food is not being allowed to be taken inside the rehab centre," he added.
Naidu claimed that his party had given the state government and the administration three days to send the families at rehabilitation centres back to their homes.
"What did the police do all these days? Our fight will continue until all the families are safely sent back to their places," he said, alleging the prevailing situation in the state was undemocratic.
The TDP chief said that former minister K Acchen Naidu and other TDP leaders, who were trying to come to his residence, were arrested and shifted from one police station to another, which is not right.
Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh were put under preventive detention at their house earlier today when they were about to leave for 'Chalo Atmakur' rally. Several other TDP leaders were also put under house arrest as a preventive measure.
The TDP had announced to launch a 'Chalo Atmakur' rally in the state on September 11 for 'saving democracy' and 'safeguarding human rights in the state.'
The TDP has accused the YSR Congress Party of indulging in political violence after coming to power in May this year. It has alleged that the cadres of the YSRCP have killed as many as eight of its party workers and have attacked many more.
On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister M Sucharita has said that the opposition party had not taken any permission for organising the 'Chalo Atmakur' rally. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:55 IST

SC to hear CBI's plea against protection from arrest granted to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the protection from arrest granted to sacked Income Tax commissioner S K Srivastava by the Odisha High Court.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:48 IST

Chandrababu Naidu spreading fake stories of political vendetta: YSRCP MLA

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sep 11 (ANI): YSRCP leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu on Wednesday accused the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of spreading fake stories of political vendetta in the Palnadu region of Guntur district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:47 IST

Krishna TDP Pres put under house arrest as tension mounts

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Krishna district Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and MLC, Bachula Arjunudu, was placed under house arrest on Wednesday as tensions mounted over political violence in the region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:44 IST

Delhi: Man dies after jumping before metro train

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of an incoming train at Adarsh Nagar metro station here on Wednesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:32 IST

Gadkari hopes vehicle scrapping policy will come soon

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that his ministry has prepared a draft of vehicle scrapping policy for commercial vehicles and hoped that pending proposals wth the Finance Ministry will be cleared soon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:21 IST

Madhya Pradesh: BJP holds statewide protest against Kamal Nath govt

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday held a statewide protest against Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:12 IST

Odisha: Authorities open 10 gates to release floodwater from Hirakud dam

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Hirakud dam authorities on Wednesday decided to open 10 sluice gates to release the floodwater amid heavy rainfall in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 15:50 IST

Will teach lesson to TDP leaders if they don't change their...

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): YSRCP leader Kasu Mahesh Reddy on Wednesday said that TDP leaders continue to think that their party is still in power. "They must change their behaviour else they will be taught a lesson," said Reddy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 15:43 IST

BJP defends FM's remarks on auto sector slump

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): BJP on Wednesday sought to defend Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for saying millenials were averse to EMIs and their preference for Uber and Ola were the major reasons for the slump in automobile sector.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 15:41 IST

Naidu was creating law and order situation : AP DGP on Naidu's...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI) Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) D G Sawang on Wednesday said that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was taken into preventive custody as he was creating tensions and disturbing law and order.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 15:35 IST

MV Act: Odisha govt asks police to ensure vehicle owners are not...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Keeping in view the smooth implementation of the newly amended Motor Vehicle Act (MVA), the Odisha government on Wednesday directed the police department to ensure that the people are not harassed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 15:28 IST

St. Vincent and Grenadines, 79th country to join India-led Intl...

New Delhi [India], Sep 11 (ANI): Saint Vincent and Grenadines became the 79th country to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA) soon, an initiative by India aimed at combating the threats of climate change and global warming.

Read More
iocl