Govt convenes all-party meeting to formulate strategy for Monsoon session of Parliament

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): An all-party meeting kicked off on Sunday, a day ahead of the beginning of the Parliament's Monsoon Session tomorrow, to devise a strategy for increasing the productivity of the House among several other agendas.

The meeting, called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, is being attended by the floor leaders of all political parties.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and others arrive at Parliament Annexe building for the meeting while AIADMK MP Dr M Thambi Durai, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Apna Dal MP Supriya Patel also arrived at the meeting.

Other leaders who arrived for the meeting included Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh, Rashtriya Lok Dal MP Jayant Chaudhary and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva.

The agenda of the meeting will be to discuss the subjects that the Opposition would like to have for discussion during the session of the Parliament.

Notably, the Monsoon Session holds extreme importance as the election of the President and Vice-President office is slated to take place in this session. The Presidential polls will be held on July 18 while the Vice Presidential polls will take place on August 6. President Ram Nath Kovind's term is coming to an end on July 24 while the term of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is ending on August 10.

Moreover, the Opposition is also slated to hold its meeting later in the day to decide on the candidate for the Vice-Presidential elections. The BJP on Saturday declared West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as NDA's vice presidential candidate.

During the Session, the Opposition is likely to raise issues pertaining to the new Agnipath recruitment Scheme for the armed forces, unemployment, and inflation among others while the central government will seek to push several legislations during the monsoon session of Parliament.

Some of the bills that are in the pending list include The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022. The bill is pending in the Lok Sabha.