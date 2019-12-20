Govt has no right to suppress India's voice, prevent peaceful protests: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the government saying that it has no right to impose Section144 and to prevent peaceful protests in the country.

"This government has no right to shut down colleges, telephones and the Internet, to halt metro trains and to impose #Section144 to suppress India's voice and prevent peaceful protests. To do so is an insult to India's soul," Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress leader's remark came as the state governments in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code of 1973, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people in the area.

Earlier today, Section 144 was imposed in some parts of Delhi in the wake of protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)