Govt hasn't answered questions on intelligence failure in Pulwama attack: Congress

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): The Congress on Friday alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre has not answered questions related to intelligence failure in the Pulwama terror attack and was "allergic to accountability on questions relating to lapses of national security."

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the BJP-led government takes credit for the sacrifice of soldiers and for achievements in the field of the national security but was "scared to face questions."

Shergill alleged that the BJP has a "use and throw policy towards the soldiers, towards their sacrifice."

Paying tributes to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack on this day last year, Shergill said that the party salutes their bravery.

"It is a well-known fact that Pakistan was behind Pulwama attack but it is a well-kept secret by the BJP how such a massive intelligence failure, leading to the terror attack, took place," he said.

He asked how IED in such big quantity entered Jammu and Kashmir and who in the administration were accountable for the "massive intelligence failure" that led to the loss of 40 lives.

"Why was intelligence report leading or indicating that such an attack would happen ignored. Why were the jawans not air-lifted during their movement? What is the role of Dy SP Davinder Singh and on whose 'isharaa' (indication) was he working? Who was giving him the indication to go and indicate or help in the Pulwama attack?" Shergill asked.

He asked when the inquiry report about "intelligence failure" leading to Pulwama attack be made public.

The government has ruled out intelligence failure in Pulwama terror attack.

The Congress leader accused the BJP of being guilty of "betraying, backstabbing and misleading" families of martyrs by not fulfilling the promise made by the central government after the Pulwama attack.

Shergill said the family of Kaushal Kumar Rawat, who lost his life in the terror attack, has said that promises of compensation and job have not been fulfilled till now. He said similar remarks have been made by Sanju Devi, a widow.

"The BJP's focus is only on vote security and not on national security. The BJP is guilty of using the sacrifice and blood of their soldiers for etching votes," he alleged.

The Congress leader said BJP had sought votes "in the name of Pulwama attack" in recent elections. He said the BJP should answer questions so that Pulwama-like attack does not happen. (ANI)