Govt issues notification scrapping Article 370

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:11 IST

Scrapping of Article 370 betrays people of J-K, says Omar Abdullah

Srinagar [India], August 5 (ANI): Scrapping of Article 370 is betrayal of the trust that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had reposed in India when the State acceded to it in 1947, said Omar Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.