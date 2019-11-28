Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home, G Kishan Reddy (File Photo)
Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home, G Kishan Reddy (File Photo)

Govt, J-K govt continue to take proactive steps for relief, resettlement of Kashmir migrants: MoS Home

ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 16:08 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home, G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir government continue to take proactive steps for the relief and resettlement of Kashmiri pandits and other migrants.
While replying to a question in Parliament on steps taken towards the resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits and other communities after the abrogation of Article 370, Reddy in a letter said, "The Government of India and J&K continue to take proactive steps for relief and resettlement of Kashmir migrants. 3,000 state government jobs have been created for the Kashmiri migrants under Prime Minister Reconstruction Package 2008 (PMRP-2008). Creation of 3,000 additional state government jobs for the Kashmiri migrants has been approved at a cost of 1,080 crores under Prime Minister's Development Package, 2015 (PMDP-2015)."
"Construction of 6,000 transit accommodations has been approved at a cost of Rs 920 crores under PMDP-2015 for accommodating 3,000 Kashmiri migrants employed under PMRP-2008 and additional 3,000 Kashmiri migrants under PMDP-2015," he said.
Reddy further said, "Under PMDP 2015, the Government has approved a scheme with an outlay of Rs 2,000 crores for grant of financial assistance of Rs 5.5 lakhs per family for 36,384 displaced families of Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Chhamb, which initially settled in Jammu and Kashmir."
"In September 2019, the Government has further approved the inclusion of those displaced families of POJK, out of 5,300 families, who initially moved out of Jammu and Kashmir but later on returned and settled in Jammu and Kashmir. Such families will also be eligible for the final assistance of Rs 5.5 lakhs per family," he added. (ANI)

