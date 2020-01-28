Govt ready to negotiate with ULFA(I), says Assam minister Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): A day after the Bodo agreement was signed, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the government is willing to negotiate with the United Liberation Front of Assam ULFA (Independent) faction that has shunned the talks so far.

"The Northeast has become the most peaceful region of our country. However, the ULFA(I) faction of Paresh Baruah and a few militant organisations of Manipur are still continuing with their arms struggle," Sarma told reporters here.

"The Union government, the Assam government and the Manipur government are willing to negotiate with all these factions. I request all of them to come to negotiating table and to take advantage of the huge respect and affection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards the Northeast region," he said.

Referring to the Bodo agreement, the minister said: "The agreement is historic because it has been signed by all the factions of NDFB. This is the final comprehensive solution of the Bodo problem recognising territorial integrity of Assam. Permanent peace has come in the Bodo region."

The Central government on Monday signed a tripartite agreement with the representatives of all the factions of the banned organisation, National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

The peace accord was signed in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, which intends to fulfil the key political and economic demands of NDFB. (ANI)

