Govt scared of students, condemn detention of Ramachandra Guha: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday targeted the Central government for trying to curb the peaceful protests being carried out, particularly by students, across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Banerjee also questioned the detention of historian Ramchandra Guha in Bengaluru, Karnataka, while he was taking part in the protests today.

"This government is scared of students. This government is scared of one of India's most accomplished historians for speaking to the media on CAB and NRC and holding a poster of Gandhi ji. I condemn the detention of Ram Guha. We extend our full solidarity to all those detained," Banerjee's tweet on Thursday read.

Anti-CAA protests are being held in Delhi, Karnataka, among several other states across the country on Thursday.

Section 144 was imposed in several places across the country. Many protesters have been detained in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and several other places. (ANI)