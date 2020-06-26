Govt should do whatever needs to be done to stop China from entering our land: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 26 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Friday said that the central government should do whatever needs to be done to stop China from entering our land.

"Today, the whole nation is standing with our brave soldiers, who safeguard our borders day and night. We are hopeful that the reasons because of which our 20 jawans were martyred, it will not go in vain," Pilot told media here.

"The government should do whatever needs to be done to stop China from entering our land," he added.

While asked about BJP allegation that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received "a bribe" from the Chinese embassy and it "campaigned" for the free trade agreement between Indian and China, Pilot said, "I think they should focus on protecting our borders first."

India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. However, last week as many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

