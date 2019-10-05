Govt should ensure basic necessities first before implementing NRC in Karnataka: Cong leader CM Ibrahim

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Congress leader CM Ibrahim on Saturday said the government should first ensure the people have access to basic necessitates before implementing the National Register for Citizens (NRC).

"We do not care about the NRC. If Bangladeshi citizens are here, then they will be sent back from here. However, the government should first arrange for food and house for the people and then implement the NRC," said Ibrahim at a press conference here.

Ibrahim's comments come close on the heels of Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai's statement on Thursday that talks were going on for the implementation of NRC in the state.

The Congress leader said: "The people here have no jobs. So how come outsiders get jobs here. That is why Muslims here are not fearful of the NRC."

"The NRC is only for gaining votes. We are neither for it nor against it," added the Congress leader. (ANI)