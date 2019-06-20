Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Govt should focus on fulfiling promises, one nation one election long term affair: Akhilesh Yadav

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 20:51 IST

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday advised the Central government to focus on fulfilling the promises it made during elections rather than raising issues like "one nation, one election".
The 'one nation, one election' idea is a long exercise and it will take time to see the ground reality. The government should instead focus on the promises it made during the elections, right now they have got the majority and they should focus on their promises. Decisions like One Nation One Election, there are many parties that will never agree to it," Yadav told ANI here.
Yadav did not attend the all-party convened by the government on the issue.l
Several issues, including the "one nation, one election" idea, the celebration of the 75 years of independence in 2022 and others were discussed in the meeting which was attended by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Andhra Pradesh CM YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy and others.
Yadav empathized with the families of people who had lost their lives due to the spread of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in Bihar and said the poor families are the worst affected by the outbreak.
"The kids of underprivileged families are dying, almost all the deaths have come from families who do not have money to get their children properly treated. It is heartening to see so many children dying in Bihar," he said.
Yadav criticized the move of the Uttar Pradesh government to pass the Umbrella Act through which 27 universities across the state have come under one Act.
"This is a dangerous thing to do, first they invited investors to the state to open colleges and then they passed this Ordinance. With this kind of act nobody will come forward to open a university here, it seems their intention is to close universities and not to open more," he said.
The UP cabinet on Tuesday approved the draft Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Ordinance 2019 to bring 27 private universities under the ambit of an umbrella act that provides for incorporating the development of nationalism, national integration, secularism and moral values among their objectives.
The draft ordinance also provides for the private universities to commit they would not indulge in any anti-national activity and not allow any such activity on their campus. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:21 IST

Death toll in Muzaffarpur touches 117

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) touched 117 on Thursday morning in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:04 IST

Cloud cover will keep weather pleasant in Delhi for next 2 days: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Cloud cover will keep weather pleasant in Delhi and its adjoining regions for the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department. The weather forecasting agency on Thursday has also predicted the likelihood of thunderstorm and lightning in the nationa

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 09:14 IST

Odisha: Narrow escape for man after falling on rail track while...

Jharsuguda(Odisha) [India], June 20 (ANI): A man survived miraculously after he fell on the track while trying to board a moving train at the Jharsuguda railway station here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 09:04 IST

4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Maharashtra's Satara district

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale rattled Satara district of Maharashtra on Thursday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:30 IST

Chhattisgarh: 5 killed, 12 injured in road mishap

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): At least five people were killed and more than 12 were injured in a collision between two pick-up vans.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:23 IST

President Kovind to address joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament at the Central Hall today.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 06:16 IST

Back to the Village: Poonch administration organises training...

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 20 (ANI): Pooch District Administration on Wednesday organised a training session for district officers, in regard with the implementation of 'Back to the Village' initiative of the state administration.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 05:48 IST

Police remand for Union Minister Prahlad Patel's son

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel's son Prabal Patel on Wednesday was remanded to police custody for a day by a local court here on charges of attempt to murder and injuring five people in Madhya Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 05:16 IST

Indian Navy Marine Commando rescues mother-daughter from...

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): The Indian Navy's MARCOS officials on Wednesday rescued mother-daughter duo after their boat loaded with domestic items capsized in the Wular lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 05:01 IST

Navy gears up for International Day of Yoga

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): As a runup to celebrate the International Day of Yoga (IDY), the Sunrise Command of the Indian Navy has been organising additional Yoga Camps onboard Naval units and in residential areas over the past one week.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 04:57 IST

Coimbatore: 700 DMK workers detained for protesting against water crisis

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 20 (ANI): Around 700 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party workers, who held protests outside the Coimbatore City Corporation Office (CCCO) against the acute water crisis in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, were first detained and later released by police.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 04:47 IST

Andhra: Six-year-old dies after tree branch falls on school roof

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): A six-year-old student died and one other sustained injuries after a tree branch fell down on the roof of a Municipal Elementary School in Tenali town on Wednesday, police said.

Read More
iocl