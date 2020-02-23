Govt should say one lakh people will welcome Trump in Ahmedabad, not 70 lakh: Cong leader Arjun Modhwadia

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): A day ahead of the visit of US President Donald Trump to the city, Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia on Sunday lashed out at the Centre over the rumours being spread about the visit of the American leader.

"President Donald Trump is coming to Gujarat. There is no issue in welcoming any foreign dignitary. But the issue is -- Trump said that Modiji told him that 70 lakh people will be there to welcome him, but even the whole population of Ahmedabad is not even 70 lakh. Now it is being said that around a lakh people will come. This should be told," Modhwadia told ANI here.

"The second issue is that the real creativity of Ahmedabad should be shown, instead of these walls of shame are being built in Ahmedabad. Then again it is being said that a 'Nagrik Abhivadan Samiti' is doing all the work in Gujarat. What kind of organisation is this? Where did it come from? The government agencies are doing all the works," he added.

The former Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president further said that he also had a problem with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani not accompanying Trump during his programmes in Ahmedabad.

"Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani should be with Trump. Instead, he will be in the audience. On the other hand, Yogi Adityanath will be welcoming him in Agra. Why is this so," he asked.

He also said that the ambiguity over agreements that are going to be signed between the two countries during the visit made it seem like a "personality building exercise" for the Prime Minister.

"It is also not clear what agreements will be signed during this visit and if they are done, how will it benefit India. This whole programme is being done with the intent of personality building exercise for PM Modi through President Trump," he said.

In Ahmedabad, the US President is scheduled to take part in a road-show with Prime Minister Modi and address the 'Namaste Trump' event at the newly-constructed Motera stadium, the world's largest cricket ground with a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh.

Trump is also scheduled to visit the Sabarmati Ashram. Three special chairs have been placed in the Ashram on the riverside for Modi, Trump and his wife Melania.

The US President, along with his family and a ministerial delegation, will be in India for around 36 hours. They will be visiting, Ahmedabad, Agra, and Delhi during their stay. This will be Trump's maiden visit to India. (ANI)

