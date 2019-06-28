Govt to extend deadline for sending suggestions on draft National Education Policy

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the Indian public is enthusiastic over the implementation of National Education Policy and invited the public to send more suggestions for the draft stage of the same.

"There's enthusiasm among the public over the implementation of new education policy. The Draft National Education Policy submitted by Dr K. Kasturirangan Committee was put in the public domain a while ago and we have got over 50,000 suggestions in just a month. The Ministry invites more suggestions from the public," Nishank told media here.

He added that keeping in mind the need for more suggestions the time limit was will be extended by a month for people to send invites.

"It is probably after 32 years that such a vast discussion on education policy is taking place in the country. Parents, teachers, people from the villages and committees are all discussing it at their level. That is why we have decided to extend the time for inviting applications on draft National Education Policy by a month," he said.

"I request all people to send their suggestions in the time period," Pokhriyal said. (ANI)