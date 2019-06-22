Govt to hold collectors' meet at Praja Vedika

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government said it will organise collectors' conference at Praja Vedika, which is located adjacent to the residence of former CM N Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday.

Initially, the state government had planned to hold the conference at the state secretariat, but, changed the plan on Friday evening.

The development is seen as a signal that the government is in no mood to allocate the building to Naidu, now the leader of Opposition.

Praja Vedika was constructed next to the residence of Naidu by the previous TDP government. It was being used for both government and party activities.

After TDP's defeat in recent Assembly elections, Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to the new Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on June 5, urging him to allocate the building to him in the capacity of leader of Opposition.

YSR Congress had also written a letter to the Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam to allocate the building to it. The government, however, has not taken any official stand on the matter.

Earlier, YSR Congress MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy had said that Naidu will be evicted from Praja Vedika. (ANI)

