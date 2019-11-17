Govt under constitutional obligation to facilitate representation of Farooq Abdullah in Parliament: NC

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi on Sunday said that the government is under constitutional obligation to facilitate representation of Farooq Abdullah in the winter session.

"It is the government's constitutional obligation to facilitate representation of Dr Farooq Abdullah in the winter session. Dr Abdullah is the senior-most parliamentarian. Omar Abdullah is a former minister. They are under detention for more than 100 days. It is the right of the electorate of Srinagar that they are represented in the parliament," Masoodi said while addressing reporters here.

"We will raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir being fragmented into two union territories. The Constitution does not allow that states can be divided into different parts. Hence it is an unconstitutional move. We will not miss a single opportunity to raise this issue in the House," he added.

An all-party meeting was called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, a day before the commencement of Parliament's Winter Session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Thawarchand Gehlot, V Muraleedharan and Arjun Ram Meghwal attended the meeting.

Opposition leaders including TDP's Jaydev Galla, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Satish Mishra of BSP participated in the meeting.

While the government laid thrust on its legislative agenda, the opposition parties raised the issues of their concern in the meeting.

The Parliament session will continue till December 13.

On Saturday, an all-party meet was convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ahead of the winter session in an effort to ensure the smooth functioning of the House. (ANI)

