Randeep Singh Surjewala speaks to media in New Delhi on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]
Randeep Singh Surjewala speaks to media in New Delhi on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]

Govt using CBI, ED as 'personal revenge-seeking departments': Congress on P Chidambaram's arrest

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:06 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Congress party on Thursday claimed that the false charges have been heaped upon its leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case by the premier probe agencies of the country.
Party's spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also came down heavily on the Centre over the arrest of P Chidambaram, accusing it of using the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as "personal revenge-seeking departments".
"The authorities are yet to come out with a compelling case against Chidambaram. False charges are heaped upon senior political rivals. We as a nation must rise and refuse to be mere spectacles. We hope the officers who scaled the wall of his residence will have the courage to tell the prime minister and home minister that there is zero evidence against Chidambaram," he said while addressing a press conference in New Delhi.
"Government hell-bent upon using CBI and ED as personal revenge-seeking departments. P Chidambaram's persecution is nothing short of vendetta. We are looking at a shocking economy scenario, shutting down of industries and job losses. The attention of the public is being diverted," the Congress spokesperson said while speaking to reporters.
On Wednesday, Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI for his alleged role in INX Media case. He will be produced before a special court today.
In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Finance Minister. Based on the FIR, the ED had filed a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against him.
Congress' Surjewala also raised charges against Indrani Mukerjea in light of approver testimony against P Chidambaram and said 'what deal has been done needs to be determined.'
"A seasoned man with 40 years of dedication to public life has been arrested on the statement of a jailed woman who is being charged of murdering her own daughter. Except for the blatant attempt to humiliate Chidambaram, there was no hurry to arrest him by sending CBI officials at his residence at night. He has always cooperated with the agencies and has the highest regard of the Constitution," he said.
"The vindictive, malicious and selective manner in which former Finance Minister and Home Minister P Chidambaram has been persecuted and prosecuted is nothing short of brazen personal and political vendetta by Modi government," the Congress leader added.
In his concluding remark, Surjewala stated: "Over the last two days, India witnessed the murder of democracy and the rule of law." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:20 IST

U'Khand: Relief, rescue ops continue in flood-ravaged Arakot village

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Relief and rescue operations continued in flood-ravaged Arakot village in the Mori block of Uttarkashi district on Thursday, following an incident of cloudburst and heavy rainfall in the area earlier this week.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:17 IST

Madras HC extends Rajiv case life convict Nalini's parole by 3 weeks

Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Thursday extended by three weeks the parole of Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:10 IST

Govt, BJP have no role in Chidambaram's arrest: MoS Home GK Reddy

Hyderabad [India] Aug 22 (ANI): Refuting Congress party's charge of political vendetta, Minister of State for Home affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Thursday asserted that the government and his party BJP have no role in the arrest of P Chidambaram by the CBI in connection with the INX media case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:08 IST

With normalcy returning to Tral, people express faith in PM Modi

Tral (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): With normalcy returning to Tral town of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir after defanging of Article 370, which gave special status to the region, people here say they look forward to a brighter future under the leadership of Prime Minister Narend

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:07 IST

Chidambaram should follow law, will be punished if he is an...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday accused senior Congress leader P Chidambaram of not adhering to law of the land while stating that if he is an offender, he will be punished.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 13:55 IST

Uttarakhand: CM Rawat wishes success to mountaineering team to Fiji

Uttarakhand [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday wished success to the team headed to Fiji to participate in 'Eco-Challenge'- one of the world's most difficult and dangerous adventure race.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 13:42 IST

Fifth Aadhaar Seva Kendra gets operational in Hisar

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Fifth stand-alone Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) has become operational on a dry run in Haryana's Hisar on Thursday, said Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) officials.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 13:38 IST

Congress leader Manish Tewari calls Chidambaram's arrest...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Congress Member of Parliament Manish Tewari on Thursday called the arrest of former Home Minister P Chidambaram by Central Bureau of Investigation in the INX Media case as 'unconstitutional' and 'undemocratic'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 13:28 IST

Kottayam court found 10 people guilty in Kevin Joseph murder case

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The principal sessions court here on Thursday found 10 people, including wife's brother, guilty for the murder of Dalit-Christian youth Kevin Joseph and also labelled it as a case of 'honour killing.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 13:07 IST

Chidambaram's dignity would have stayed intact had he...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): BJP Baghpat MP Satya Pal Singh on Thursday accused senior Congress leader P Chidambaram of not respecting law of the land and thwarting arrests while stating that 'his dignity would have remained intact, had he surrendered earlier'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 13:00 IST

MP: ATS busts terror funding gang in Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested three people and detained two others of a gang, which was allegedly involved in terror funding, from Madhya Pradesh's Satna.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:59 IST

Amit Shah arrives in Goa for two-day Western Zonal Council meet

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Thursday to chair the 24th meeting of Western Zonal Council.

Read More
iocl