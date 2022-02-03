Govt wants to alter history, is fearful of the future: Mahua Moitra slams Centre

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): In a veiled jibe at the BJP-led Central government, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said on Thursday that the government wants to "alter history and is fearful of the future".



Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Moitra said, "This govt wants to alter history. They're fearful of the future and they mistrust the present. The President, early on in his address, speaks about freedom fighters who secured India's rights. But this is just lip service."

She alleged that the Lok Sabha Speaker allotted her only 13 minutes to speak.

Moitra tweeted, "LS Speaker had allotted AT LEAST 13 mins to me, when confronted in his chamber he claimed he was not in chair hence cant be blamed. When further cornered he said, "It was my greatness that I even allowed you 13 mins in 1st place." Unbelievable." (ANI)

