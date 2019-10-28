Govt will be formed in Maharashtra under Fadnavis: BJP's Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Amid tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena over 50-50 formula for the Chief Minister's post in Maharashtra, the BJP on Monday said that it was not going to bow down before its oldest ally as far as the top post is concerned but hinted that it may offer the Deputy Chief Minister's post to it for striking a balance between the two parties in power sharing.

"Both the parties know each other since long and have also worked together in the past. Whatever issues are there will be resolved. But one thing is clear. Government will be formed under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis. There should not be any doubt over it," said Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, the BJP national vice president.

The Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra described Shiv Sena's demand that the Chief Minister's post should be shared by the two parties for 2.5 years each as "high aspiration" and said for better coordination they need to strike a balance.

"During talks on such occasions, parties keep high aspirations. Every party has its right to do so. But at a time when there is need for coordination, striking a balance is also required. I think our friendly party will not ignore its role of striking balance," he said.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has an absolute majority in Maharashtra assembly with the BJP winning 105 seats and Shiv Sena with 56 seats in the 288 member Assembly.

Shiv Sena has demanded "in writing" an assurance from BJP that the Chief Minister's post will be shared by the two parties for 2.5 years each. The Sena MLAs have demanded that Aaditya Thackeray be made the Chief Minister in the next government for 2.5 years.

The BJP has so far rejected this demand and is firm on keeping the post. Fadnavis on Monday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and termed the meeting as a courtesy call.

BJP president Amit Shah is likely to visit Maharashtra on October 30 to take part in legislative party meeting to elect its leader. He is also likely to meet Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to resolve the current crisis. (ANI)

