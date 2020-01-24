Govt will establish e-mandi, promote tourism in Sopore: RS Prasad

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said the government will work for the development of Sopore including the establishment of e-mandi and promote it as a tourist destination.

"Sopore is a very beautiful place and known for its apple production. We will work for development here including the establishment of e-mandi and promote it as a tourist destination," said Prasad while speaking to ANI here.

The Minister was a part of the Centre's special public outreach programme for Jammu and Kashmir under which the delegation of cabinet ministers is supposed to interact with the people and educate them about various schemes of the government.

They will also disseminate information about the importance of the Centre's policies for the overall development of the Union Territory and its people along with the steps taken by the government particularly in the past five months after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the erstwhile state. (ANI)

