Govt won't tolerate educational institutions turning into politicking hubs: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday said that the central government will not tolerate educational institutions across the country turning into hubs of politicking amid the nation-wide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"If someone wants to do politics, they can. But do not make educational institutes its hub. Students come to get an education, they are the country's hope. The Modi government will not tolerate this," he told reporters here.

Several students from universities across the country including Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University and Jadavpur University have been staging protests against the newly-enacted citizenship law.

Protests erupted across the country over the CAA which grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Several Opposition parties including Congress and TMC have been vociferously opposing the new citizenship law. (ANI)

