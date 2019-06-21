President Ram Nath Kovind addresses both Houses in the Central Hall on June 20, 2019. Photo/Lok Sabha Tv
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses both Houses in the Central Hall on June 20, 2019. Photo/Lok Sabha Tv

Govt working towards modernisation of armed forces: President Ram Nath Kovind

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 15:03 IST

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind said Centre is taking all requisite steps towards modernization of armed forces and announced that the delivery of first Rafale fighter aircraft and Apache helicopters in the offing in the "near future".
"My Government is rapidly taking forward the work of modernisation of the army and the armed forces. India is going to receive the delivery of first 'Rafale' fighter aircraft and 'Apache' helicopters in the near future," he said in his address to the joint sitting of Parliament.
The President also stated that a special emphasis is being accorded by the Central Government to manufacture of modern armaments under 'Make in India'
"The policy of indigenously manufacturing weapons such as modern rifles and cannons, tanks and combat aircraft is being carried forward successfully. Defence Corridors coming up in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will further strengthen this mission. While fulfilling our security requirements, the export of defense equipment is also being encouraged," he said.
Kovind spoke on the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme saying "increased pensionary benefits to ex-servicemen and expansion of health facilities, efforts are being made to improve their living standards."
"Respect towards soldiers and martyrs enhances self-respect and enthusiasm among the forces, and also strengthens our military capabilities. Hence, all possible efforts are being made to take care of our soldiers and their families," he added.
President Kovind also touched about the issue of growing menace of terrorism and said that the country had demonstrated its intentions and capabilities by carrying out air strikes on terrorist targets across the border, first by carrying out surgical strikes and second the Pulwama attack. " In the future also, my government will take all requisite steps to protect the nation. National security is paramount for my government."
"Today, the entire world is supporting India on the issue of terrorism. UN declaring Masood Azhar -- who was responsible for several major terror attacks in the country, is great proof," he added.
The Parliament's Budget Session, which began on June 17, will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019-20 on July 5. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 05:52 IST

Kullu bus accident: Death toll rises to 44, CM to visit site tomorrow

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh), June 21 (ANI): Death toll in Banjar area bus accident rose to 44, an official said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 05:50 IST

Naidu did not give consent to 4 TDP MPs to join BJP: Galla Jayadev

New Delhi [India], Jun 21 (ANI): Hours after four of its Rajya Sabha MPs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Parliamentary leader Galla Jayadev said, party chief N Chandrababu Naidu did not give his consent to the move, adding that the claims made by the MPs that thei

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 04:12 IST

9-yr-old raped by neighbour in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 21 (ANI): A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour here at under construction site in Ramanthapur area on Thursday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 04:00 IST

Major fire breaks out in chairs manufacturing firm at...

Cherlapally (Telangana) [India], Jun 21: A major fire broke out in a chair manufacturing company here in Cherlapally town on Thursday night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 04:00 IST

Exit of four leaders won't cause any loss: Chandrababu Naidu

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 21 (ANI): TDP national president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that exit of four leaders from his party will not cause any loss.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 03:59 IST

APSRTC merger with the state govt to take place in 60-90 days: P...

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkateswara Rao on Thursday said that the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will be merged with the state government and the process will be finished in 60 to 90 days.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 03:44 IST

Jharkhand: Couple stripped in Dumka, forced to parade naked by locals

Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], Jun 21 (ANI): A couple was allegedly stripped and brutally thrashed by locals here in a village at Dumka on Thursday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 03:17 IST

JD(S) appoints Sudhakar K as head of PCB

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jun 21 (ANI): JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka on Thursday appointed Congress MLA Sudhakar K as the chairman of the state Pollution Control Board.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 03:03 IST

Siddaramaiah is 'not good' at politics: H Vishwanath

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): A day after the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) was dissolved barring the president and the working president, former Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) president H Vishwanath on Thursday hit out at former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying he is "not go

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 02:38 IST

Fixerr cast and crew attack: Police arrest seven, Fadnavis orders inquiry

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): Seven persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly misbehaving with the cast and crew of ALTBalaji's upcoming web series 'Fixerr' on Wednesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 02:08 IST

With a message of 'No littering', 'Wall of Hope' constructed...

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): In order to encourage the tourists towards better practice of 'No littering', a 1,500 feet long and 12 feet wide 'Wall of Hope' with a message of 'litter free hills' was constructed using 15,000 discarded bottles in Mussoorie's Bungalow ki Kandi village.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 00:17 IST

Maharashtra Assembly passes amendment for quota to Maratha...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed an amendment in socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) Act 2018, providing reservation to Maratha students in post-graduate (PG) medical and dental admissions.

Read More
iocl